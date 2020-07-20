WATERVILLE — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a robbery at a Banks Lake campground.
Zachary James Sands of Yakima pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to being an accomplice to second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Judge Brian Huber sentenced him to 63 in months in prison and 18 months of community custody upon release.
On Sept. 27, 2019, hunters returned to their camper parked at Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City to find a group of people, which included Sands, attempting to steal a pair of their $1,100 generators, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
One hunter attempted to stop the robbery but was dragged 15-20 feet by a van allegedly driven by Becca Rosenburg of Coulee City. Investigators believe a sedan allegedly driven by 21-year-old Veronica Joann Nanez intentionally hit the hunters’ pickup and then unintentionally ran over Joseph Lacey, a member of the suspects’ group, the affidavit said.
One witness told detectives that Sands helped steal the generators.
Arrests have trickled in between the date of the incident when Lacey was arrested and June when Nanez was arrested.
Of the Banks Lake six, Sands is the first to plead guilty.
Garrett Riel, 22, of Yakima appeared in court Monday for trial setting but the hearing was continued to July 27 because he’s reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to a document filed Monday in Superior Court.
Rosenberg, 34, Lacey, 19, of Yakima and Kye Shelton, 32, of Yakima each appeared in court Monday and scheduled Aug. 31 trial setting hearings. Nanez, also of Yakima, is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3 for trial setting.