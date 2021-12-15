Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Flickering lights, each thoughtfully placed in a row next to each other, lined a sidewalk along Castlerock Avenue Wednesday evening. The 104 luminaries honored lives lost to cancer — as well as battles won.

Organizers with Cancer Care of NCW set up the lights outside the Our House residence as a part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

The house is a place for cancer patients to stay while receiving treatment in Wenatchee, as many would otherwise have to regularly travel long distances to and from their home.

Mark Westerfield, who has been staying at Our House with his wife while receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatment, said he felt very fortunate a room was available for him at Our House.

“If we would of had to stay in a hotel, our bill would have been almost $4,000,” he said.

Westerfield came down from Winthrop. He said making the commute to Wenatchee five days of the week could not have been done without Our House’s help.

Money raised from Wednesday’s event went to Cancer Care of NCW, which funds the house. The nonprofit also provides services such as food for guests or financial assistance for staying at hotels if space in the house is not available.

Norma Scovill, board president of Cancer Care, said most of the volunteers at Our House have been affected by cancer in some way.

This is the first time the luminary fundraiser has been put on and hopefully it will become an annual event, she said.

“We’re so indebted to this community” for all the support they have given throughout the years, she said.

Many of the lights on display Wednesday, each placed in a paper bag, had names written on them remembering those who have passed. Some lights shared memories viewers could read while others came with a photo.

Emily Scovill, Cancer Care outreach coordinator, said more than $1,000 was raised from Wednesday’s event.

It is encouraging to see people giving and willing to support the types of services Cancer Care provides, she said.

Shirley Leslie, Cancer Care board vice president, said she participated in the fundraiser as a way of honoring her son Terry Shirey.

“There’s probably nobody walking on the face of the earth that hasn’t been affected some way, somehow by cancer,” she said.

For information on Our House, go to cancercarencw.com.

Luke Hollister: (509) 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli

