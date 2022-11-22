WENATCHEE — Cases of influenza, the common cold and other flu-like illnesses are exploding across North Central Washington and the state, at a greater force than usual.
Flu hospitalizations and cases across the state are at a decade-long high for this time of year, according to a state Department of Health news release. Some hospitals in North Central Washington and others across the state are nearing capacity.
"Our state’s pediatric healthcare system is overloaded with extremely high numbers of children with respiratory infections," said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer for the state Department of Health, in the news release. "Families urgently need to do everything they can to keep everyone healthy and avoid the need for healthcare, and flu vaccination is one of the most important prevention tools."
Only a couple of days away from Thanksgiving and more than a month from Christmas, state and local health officials are asking the public to take precautions when celebrating the holidays, out in public or if a family member has already gotten sick.
The state Department of Health and local health district recommend:
- Getting vaccinated. Vaccination is your best defense against flu and COVID-19.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer when soap is not available, and hands are not visibly soiled.
- Wear a mask in crowded public places.
- Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
- Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands and sharing cups or utensils with others.
- If you feel sick, stay home.
- Seek medical attention if you are experiencing severe symptoms.
COVID-19 was the culprit over the last two years for pressuring the health care system, but this season it looks like it is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Rhinovirus (common cold) and influenza.
Over the last two years, the number of Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) were lower when compared to other pre-COVID years, said Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer, at Monday's board of health meeting.
The state Department of Health said in a news release it's strongly encouraging the public to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the flu. The flu vaccine is available at most pharmacies, health care providers’ offices, and clinics.
COVID cases spiked slightly about a week ago, but the 14-day case rate in the Chelan-Douglas counties area has stayed below 200 per 100,000 cases since the start of October.
The 14-day rate in Chelan County was 109.2 per 100,000 as of Nov. 15, according to the state Department of Health data. Douglas County's rate was 86.9 per 100,000 as of Nov. 15.
The majority of cases are among people 20-years-old and younger, Wallace said. The Chelan-Douglas counties area has seen 132 RSV cases that either needed emergency, primary or urgent care at medical facilities this year, according to a health district news release.
Health officials across the state are discussing the ongoing surge and have begun planning on how to mitigate any impacts to service at the larger hospitals and other critical-area access hospitals as staffing and supply shortages continue to be a concern for some, Wallace said.
Wallace said he has already seen the impacts of this latest wave of cases at Mid-Valley Hospital, a community hospital in Omak.
"On the inpatient side (of the hospital), they have more than the usual number of patients admitted, a handful with influenza," he said. "They don't usually admit really sick, pediatric patients, but I've been advised to prepare to do that because capacity ... in Eastern Washington is pretty low right now."