WENATCHEE — Tootsie Rolls have always been coach Jim "Papa" Parker’s calling card.
No matter what gym, track field or cross country course the Pioneer Middle School Bears were competing at over the past two decades, Papa had a bag full of them.
“He would walk over to the kids and toss them into the air yelling, ‘Food Fight! Food Fight!’ and the kids would scramble to grab them,” said Brian Vickery, a Pioneer Middle School physical education teacher and Papa’s son-in-law. “Everyone who has played a sport here remembers those Tootsie Rolls.”
Last Friday, some of Papa’s former cross country runners and track athletes (now at the high school) and Pioneer’s current cross country team returned the favor.
Led by a fire truck blaring its siren, the caravan of runners wearing Tootsie Roll T-shirts crossed Cherry Street from Triangle Park and walked down to Papa’s house behind Columbia Elementary School — along with a group of parents, teachers and former administrators in tow.
The entire neighborhood peeked out their front doors to see what was going on. One kid, no older than 8, walked off his front lawn and asked what everyone was parading for?
“For ‘Papa’,” someone in the crowd responded.
Once the band of runners reached its destination, the group walked up one-by-one to Papa — who was seated out front of his house in a wheelchair and hooked up to oxygen, eyes glistening — said "thank you" and dropped a Tootsie Roll into a small basket sitting next to him.
Papa, who has been Vickery’s assistant for basketball, cross country and track for two decades, turned 80 last May. Last spring (before COVID-19 hit) was going to be his final season coaching. Then he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer over the summer. He’s been battling the disease every day since.
After all the kids, parents and teachers made their pass, the group fanned out and said in unison, “We love you, Papa!”
Jim was overcome with emotion. He had done a pretty good job of holding it in up to that point, but looking out at the cluster of kids he had influenced, his eyes began to well up. The kids then gathered in front of Jim's house and took a group photo with Papa.
The whole event was a surprise for him, though his wife Joanne had known for some time.
The idea came to Vickery a couple of months ago after Papa gifted him his old truck.
“It was a gesture that I couldn’t say no to,” Vickery said. “He was like, ‘Now you have something to ride around with your grandkids in. It’s a safe truck and I know it’s not much newer than the one you already have, but it’s a good truck.’ It was a moment and, of course, I wasn’t going to say no.”
While cleaning out the truck the first week after he got the key, Vickey found a single Tootsie Roll under one of the seats.
At first, he thought about getting a shadow box for Jim that had "Food Fights Forever" written on the front with that the Tootsie Roll glued below it.
But then one day, he started talking with fellow physical education teacher and Wenatchee cross country coach Susan Valdez about doing a joint run to Jim’s house.
“He misses coaching so much; he just looks forward to seeing the kids and he’s been inside his house pretty much 90% of the time (since being diagnosed),” Vickery said. “He’ll go out for a quick walk, but anytime he can see the grandkids or his kids, it gives him the motivation to keep going. So we just thought, let’s try to make this happen.”
Vickery said one of the runner’s parents offered to make Tootsie Roll T-shirts and donated them to both the high school and middle school runners. Jim was also given one signed by all the runners.
His grand vision was for it to be like “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” In the film, Mr. Holland is a high school music teacher who taught for 30 years and was a legend at the school. At the very end, the school principal decides to shut down the school’s arts program. On his final day, Mr. Holland is packing up his office, but on his way out his wife and son take him to the auditorium, where all of his past students are waiting. They greet him with a standing ovation before bringing him on stage to conduct a symphony orchestra comprised of his ex-students.
“That was their opus for him,” Vickery said. “I wanted to give Jim his opus.”
Even though sports just started for middle school, Vickery said it’s been much harder this year than in seasons past. Jim, who often calls himself the team go-fer, is typically the detail guy. Whatever you needed, just call Jim, Vickery said.
“He’s there with the med kits; he makes all the arrangements and is typically the first one at the site setting up and making sure he has healthy snacks and Gatorade for the kids,” he said. “He gets the tarps up and Tootsie Rolls ready. He’s like a grandpa to everyone and the kids all treat him like a grandpa. Now I’m the one that has to make sure I find my med kit and I’m just like, 'Who’s going to take me home?' It’s been kind of surreal driving his truck around; hopefully, I can keep up his tradition of giving.”
Eventually, Vickery hopes to establish a 5K ‘Papa’s Run’ in Jim’s honor. He said he would talk to Jim about it after the event and ask how he would like to dole out all of the proceeds, whether it be for scholarships for middle school or high school graduation.
“That is what Jim would do — any dollar he had he would send it toward kids,” Vickery said.