WENATCHEE — Playing the song “The Way You Make Me Feel,” by Michael Jackson, the Foothills Middle School band moves from one edge of Pershing Street to the other as cars cautiously approach. It’s not easy to practice along publicly used streets around the school.

“Having a place to practice is the hardest part,” said band director Angela Richmond. “I try to get them off campus. The sound disturbs the classes.”



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?