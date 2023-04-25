Part of the Foothills Middle School band practices for the Apple Blossom TekniPlex Youth Parade Tuesday, April 25, 2023, marching up the center lane of Maple Street in Wenatchee. The group is limited to areas to practice with a lack of nearby neighborhood streets nearby.
Along Pershing Street in Wenatchee on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Foothills band attracts attention of residents, some of whom come out from their houses to watch. This is the second time the band has been able to practice for the upcoming youth parade.
Part of the Foothills Middle School band practices for the Apple Blossom TekniPlex Youth Parade Tuesday, April 25, 2023, marching up the center lane of Maple Street in Wenatchee. The group is limited to areas to practice with a lack of nearby neighborhood streets nearby.
Along Pershing Street in Wenatchee on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Foothills band attracts attention of residents, some of whom come out from their houses to watch. This is the second time the band has been able to practice for the upcoming youth parade.
WENATCHEE — Playing the song “The Way You Make Me Feel,” by Michael Jackson, the Foothills Middle School band moves from one edge of Pershing Street to the other as cars cautiously approach. It’s not easy to practice along publicly used streets around the school.
“Having a place to practice is the hardest part,” said band director Angela Richmond. “I try to get them off campus. The sound disturbs the classes.”
But getting off campus means dealing with traffic and on Tuesday of this week that meant using one block of Pershing Street and a short-lived trip in the center strip of Maple Street after too many cars made it difficult.
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday is approaching fast and finding time to practice is a high priority for Richmond.
She includes all three grades of band in marching so that’s three different classes to combine into one marching band. The only time they will practice together is Thursday and Friday if she can work out the timing. It’s also testing week at the school.
Tuesday was only the second day she could take her band to the street but they seemed to have straighter lines and a coordinated step at the end of the 30 minutes. “It’s a huge improvement every time we come out,” she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone