WENATCHEE — The snow hitting the Wenatchee Valley this weekend is likely to stick around.
The next weather wave, expected to move in Monday and stay through the week, will bring bitter-cold temperatures and some wind, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
“After these storms bringing snow to the area come through, it opens the door for the cold temperatures to filter down from the north,” Spokane-based NWS meteorologist Mark Turner said Friday.
Temperatures will start to drop Sunday, from a high of 36 degrees to a high of 24 Monday and stay in that range or lower. Low temperatures will be into the single digits through Wednesday in the Wenatchee area. Highs are expected in the teens to 20s.
“It might stick around a little longer after that,” Turner said.
The cold spell expected next week is in stark contrast to the first week of 2020 that saw average temperatures 10 degrees above normal.
The first week of the year had an average temperature of 38 degrees, he said, the second-warmest first week of the year on record.
The warmest was 38.2 degrees. The average is around 28 degrees.
“The averages will be well below normal next week,” he said. “It’s not even going to get up to 28 degrees.”
The combination of the bitterly cold temperatures and wind increases chances for hypothermia or frostbite for sensitive populations as well as a threat to livestock and pets.
Cold-weather tips
The Chelan County PUD and the state Department of Health offer tips for dealing with the cold weather. Here are some of the highlights. For details, go to chelanpud.org, doh.wa.gov. The Department of Transportation also has trips for travelers at wsdot.com.
- Stock up on sand, rock salt or ice melt for traction.
- Layer your clothing and wear a hat. Several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing is warmer than one layer of heavy clothing. Wear mittens rather than gloves.
- Eat regularly. Food provides calories that maintain body heat.
- Be aware of signs of frostbite and hypothermia — slurred speech, disorientation, uncontrollable shivering, stumbling, drowsiness and body temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit or less.
- Bring dogs and cats inside during cold weather.
- Close your window curtains and keep doors closed. Put blankets up over windows and doors to help.
- If frozen pipes are a concern, open cupboard doors under sinks to let room heat warm the pipes, especially where plumbing is in outside walls.
- Place a lighted bulb in small unheated areas where water pipes are located.
- If you are away for any length of time, leave the heat set at at least 55 degrees.
- If you need extra heat, use only heaters designed for indoor use. Even those need to be adequately vented to avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning.
- Keep space heaters away from curtains and clothing.
- Always turn off space heaters before going to bed or leaving home.
- Never use a gas or charcoal grill, hibachi or portable propane heater to cook indoors or heat your home. The toxic fumes they produce are deadly.
- Never use a generator indoors or in a garage or carport.