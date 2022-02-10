Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is seeking proposals for forest improvement projects.

“We are asking for projects that would improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land health, fish and wildlife habitat, and water quality in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” forest supervisor Kristin Bail said in a news release.

LWH_6870 copy.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Snow Lakes Trail in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The forest is now seeking proposals for forest improvement projects.

The funds are provided by the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act Title II.

To qualify, projects must occur on national forest land or benefit the national forest. Previous projects have included trail maintenance, wetland rehabilitation and fire-risk reduction, the news release said.

The Forest Service is asking potential applicants to coordinate with their local ranger district office to obtain information that may be needed in the proposal.

Proposals must be submitted by April 10. They’ll be reviewed by the Forest Service’s citizen Resource Advisory Committee.

Application materials are available at fs.usda.gov/goto/okawen/rac. Completed forms should be sent to RAC Coordinator Robin DeMario at robin.demario@usda.gov. For more information, contact DeMario at (509) 664-9292.

Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?