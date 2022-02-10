WENATCHEE — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is seeking proposals for forest improvement projects.
“We are asking for projects that would improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land health, fish and wildlife habitat, and water quality in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” forest supervisor Kristin Bail said in a news release.
The funds are provided by the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act Title II.
To qualify, projects must occur on national forest land or benefit the national forest. Previous projects have included trail maintenance, wetland rehabilitation and fire-risk reduction, the news release said.
The forest services is asking potential applicants to coordinate with their local ranger district office to obtain information that may be needed in the proposal.
Proposals must be submitted by April 10. They’ll be reviewed by the Forest Service’s citizen Resource Advisory Committee.
