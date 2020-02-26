WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment on Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort’s proposed expansion, part of which would occur on Forest Service land.
The proposal calls for the resort’s special-use permit area to be expanded by about 160 acres and a new access road be built across Forest Service land to a second base area, according to a Wednesday press release from the Forest Service.
New ski lifts, ski runs, cross-country ski trails and snowmaking operations would also be built on Forest Service Land, according to the release.
But the resort’s proposed residential and commercial buildings would be built on private land, General Manager Josh Jorgenson said Wednesday.
This is the second active public-comment period for the expansion plan. Chelan County’s Community Development Department is seeking input on the project as part of its separate permitting process.
The Forest Service is primarily focused on impacts to its land, the special-use permit and any environmental impacts of the project. However, the county's scope also includes the private land development, Jorgenson said.
Public comment for the Forest Service can be submitted here.
Comments for the county be sent to the community development department at 316 Washington St., Suite 301 Wenatchee, WA 98801; Attention: RJ Lott, planning manager, or emailed to RJ.Lott@co.chelan.wa.us.