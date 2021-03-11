NCW — People, nonprofits and government agencies can apply for funding through the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest through the Secure Rural Schools program.
The National Forest had over $450,000 in funding in 2019 it was able to provide to Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima counties, according to a news release from the National Forest. The program provides funding to counties with large amounts of federal land through activities such as grazing, timber production and special use permits.
The types of projects that organizations can apply for through April 19 include:
- Improving existing infrastructure
- Improving or creating trails
- Stewardship programs that enhance forest ecosystems
- Watershed restoration
- Wildlife and fish habitat restoration
- Noxious weed control
- Native species replanting
For information, go to wwrld.us/3euUwLv