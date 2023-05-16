 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story weather alert

Forest Service hands out fire prescription

Forest Service hands out fire prescription

BLEWETT PASS — Wisps of smoke stretch upwards from the forest floor about a mile or so off the north side of Blewett Pass after a recent prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service.

Further up a narrow dirt road, firefighters on Monday burned away parts of the forest floor, part of an attempt to improve their wildfire firefighting efforts, as well as improve forest health. 

230517-newslocal-controlledburn 02.jpg
Buy Now

TJ McGrain, a wildland firefighter based out of the Leavenworth Ranger Station, keeps a watch on recently ignited forest floor during a prescribed burn Monday near Blewett Pass.
230517-newslocal-controlledburn 03.jpg
Buy Now

With his back to a prescribed burn, Adam Bettencourt with the Department of Natural Resources breaths smoke while keeping an eye out for new fire starts across a logging road Monday.
230517-newslocal-controlledburn 04.jpg
Buy Now

A chipmunk scurries around inside the boundary of a prescribed burn Monday.
230517-newslocal-controlledburn 05.jpg
Buy Now

A member of the Wenatchee River Initial Attack crew based out of the Leavenworth Ranger Station uses a mixture of gasoline and diesel to light brush on fire during a prescribed burn northeast of the summit of Blewett Pass Monday. The logged acreage had downed timber and was thought to be an area that could contribute to a large forest fire in the future.
230517-newslocal-controlledburn 06.jpg
Buy Now

Firefighters watch a prescribed burn along a logging road near Blewett Pass for anything that might jump the fire line Monday.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred