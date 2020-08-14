NCW — The U.S. Forest Service has issued a burn ban, effective now, for all of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
This restriction includes both campgrounds and wilderness areas, according to the release. The use of wood and charcoal campfires is prohibited.
Pressurized liquid gas stoves and liquid gas fires are still permitted, as well as enclosed solid fuel fires that use a wick.
Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail said in a news release that Washington has seen “unprecedented levels of recreational use across the national forest.”
The Forest Service will lift campfire restrictions once fire dangers lessen and rains soak the ground.