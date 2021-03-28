WENATCHEE — Thousands of acres of National Forest land in Central Washington will be targeted for prescribed burning this spring as officials prepare for the summer fire season.
The current plan calls for just over 9,500 acres of burning across Chelan, Okanogan, Yakima and Kittitas counties in early April and May, according to a Forest Service news release.
The following sites are planned for Chelan County:
- 25 Mile Creek, 382 acres 18 miles northwest of Chelan, WA
- Forest Mountain, 173 acres 11 miles west of Chelan, WA
- Forest Johnson, 1,254 acres 3 miles northeast of Ardenvoir, WA
- Switchback Canyon, 110 acres 3 miles north of Ardenvoir, WA
- Dill Creek, 34 acres 9 miles north of Ardenvoir, WA
- Crum, 83 acres, three miles northwest of Entiat, WA
- Moe/Roaring Ridge, 128 acres, one mile southwest of Ardenvoir, WA
- Tillicum, 401 acres, 5 miles west of Ardenvoir, WA
- Fishpole/Natapoc, 550 acres, one mile southwest of Fish Lake, WA
- Upper Peshastin, 650 acres at the summit of Blewett Pass off of Hwy 97
- Mission, 900 acres, 4 miles west of Wenatchee, WA
The following sites are planned for Okanogan County:
- Goat, 839 acres 2 miles east of Mazama, WA
- Lost Driveway, 419 acres adjacent to Mazama and 7 miles northwest of Mazama, WA
- Lucky, 56 acres 6 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA
- Sherwood, 365 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA
- Deer, 363 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA
- Ortell, 302 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop, WA
- Benzer, 66 acres 11 miles southeast of Twisp, WA