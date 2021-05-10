NCW — The U.S. Forest Service has proposed fee increases in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The proposal would change or increase existing fees at more than 60 recreation sites and create new fees at 25 sites, according to a Friday Forest Service news release. Areas affected include trailheads, rental cabins, campgrounds and lookouts.
The Forest Service’s goal is to “help offset the increased costs of maintenance at the sites,” according to the news release. Money would be used for garbage collection, improvement projects and to provide “health and public safety.”
Fee suggestions range from a new $5 fee at the Lower Mad River Trailhead, near Entiat, to a $65 increase to group sites at North Fork.
Sites with proposed fees in the Wenatchee River Ranger District include campgrounds at Grasshopper Meadow, Lake Creek, Napeequa Crossing and Rainy Creek, as well as Penstock Trailhead.
Staffers working on the fee changes are set to present their proposal to the Forest Service’s Resource Advisory Committee in the fall or winter. The Forest Service did not list an official date for when new fees would go into effect if approved.
Public comment runs through July 31. Comments can be emailed to SM.FS.FeeProposal@usda.gov or mailed to 215 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
More details on the proposal are available at wwrld.us/feeincrease.