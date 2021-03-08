WENATCHEE — A former Wenatchee television broadcaster pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting two young children in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Lonnie Kaye England, 56, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors in a case that dates to September 2017.
In his statement of guilt, England wrote that between Jan. 1, 1998 and Dec. 31, 2000 he had sexual contact with the two victims. The victims were ages 6 to 9 years old during this period; England was 32 to 35.
England was initially charged with two counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of first-degree incest and one count of second-degree incest.
Chelan County prosecutors and England’s defense attorney, Nicholas Yedinak, are recommending an 89-month prison sentence, which would keep England in confinement until age 63.
Under the state’s standard sentencing guidelines, which factor previous criminal history, 89 months is the maximum allowable sentence for England, who has no prior felony convictions.
They’re also recommending he spend the remainder of his life in community custody, or probation, as a registered sex offender and that he never again have contact with his victims.
England is the former general manager of the Apple Valley TV Association, a non-profit broadcasting service that was purchased by LocalTel in 2015. An arm of the association, community television station KWCC, was then turned into NCWLife.
England was taken into custody after pleading guilty and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center while he awaits sentencing. He’s been out of custody since posting a $50,000 bond in 2017.
Sentencing is set for April 29.