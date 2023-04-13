WENATCHEE — A former Chelan County employee has claimed in a lawsuit that the county retaliated against her after she filed a formal complaint against a supervisor.
In Jan. 2020, Kirsten Larsen, a planning manager in the Chelan County Community Development department, filed a formal complaint regarding her then supervisor for a "potential violation" of the state discrimination law, according to the lawsuit.
Larsen worked in the department from 2018 to 2020. She filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The lawsuit does not specify the alleged offense by the supervisor but does state that another employee, Angel Hallman, also filed a formal complaint against the supervisor. The supervisor's employment was reportedly terminated following the investigation.
The supervisor was not named — or identified — as part of the lawsuit.
In April 2020, Deanna Walter, then-interim community development director "provided a letter to Larsen outlining the adverse employment action the county was taking against Larsen," under the guise of "restructuring," according to the lawsuit.
And again in July, Jim Brown, then-director of community development, provided a letter to Hallman "eliminating her position" — also under the guise of "restructuring," according to the lawsuit.
Larsen alleges that the county took "adverse employment action" or retaliated against both her and Hallman for reporting their concerns about a "male superior lawsuit."
State law prohibits an employer from discriminating or retaliating against an employee for reporting concerns about a supervisor, according to the lawsuit.
Larsen also claims that her and Hallman's gender was a "substantial factor" in the county's response in "restructuring" their positions. She is seeking financial damages for lost wages as well as attorney fees.
Hallman was a defendant along with Chelan County in another lawsuit filed by a Lake Wenatchee couple alleging code enforcement officers unlawfully trespassed onto their property and threatened to impose code enforcement on prospective buyers of their property, according a lawsuit originally filed in 2019.
The case was dismissed after the county settled out of court November 2022 for $35,000.
Chelan County through its spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, did not provide a comment citing its policy to not comment on pending litigation.
Larsen's case becomes the third active lawsuit against Chelan County that includes claims of discrimination and retaliation. Former Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies Jennifer Tyler and Aaron Shepard have separate ongoing lawsuits against the county and sheriff's office in federal court.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone