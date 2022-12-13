WENATCHEE — The 100 former Confluence Health employees laid off after their employer enforced the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate are asking a Douglas County judge to reconsider his decision to dismiss their claims.
Steve Lacy, attorney for the plaintiffs, filed a motion for reconsideration Dec. 8, arguing that Judge Brian Huber's reasons for dismissal did not include Confluence Health's failure to accommodate the employees' religious practices, according to court documents.
In October 2021, Confluence Health — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
The lawsuit, filed in April, alleged that Confluence Health wrongly fired its employees after not accommodating religious or medical exemptions.
According to Huber's decision, filed Nov. 18, the former employees failed to identify a clear mandate of public policy and that none of the plaintiff's suffered from a legally recognized disability.
Lacy wrote in the Dec. 8 motion that the court should revise its ruling by addressing the employees' claim that Confluence Health failed to reasonably accommodate their religious beliefs and rule that the case proceed to trial.
When the order for dismissal was filed in November, Lacy said he would weigh the options with his clients and said he was assuming the case would be appealed.
