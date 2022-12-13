WENATCHEE — The 100 former Confluence Health employees laid off after their employer enforced the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate are asking a Douglas County judge to reconsider his decision to dismiss their claims.

Douglas County judge to dismiss Confluence Health lawsuit
Steve Lacy.jpg (copy) (copy)

Steve Lacy

East Wenatchee attorney

Steve Lacy, attorney for the plaintiffs, filed a motion for reconsideration Dec. 8, arguing that Judge Brian Huber's reasons for dismissal did not include Confluence Health's failure to accommodate the employees' religious practices, according to court documents.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?