WATERVILLE — The nearly 100 former and current Confluence Health employees are pushing back against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against their employer.
The group suing Confluence Health — North Central Washington's largest health care system — argues that the defense mischaracterizes its argument, and in response has filed its own motion to pay for the time spent responding to the two "baseless" motions, $9,280 in total, according to court documents filed this week.
The former and current employees represented by East Wenatchee attorney Steve Lacy filed a class-action lawsuit in early April after Confluence enforced the state's vaccine mandate for health-care workers that resulted in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
The plaintiffs want their jobs back and/or payment for the damage caused due to their termination, and other general damages. About half of the plaintiffs are still employed by Confluence Health, according to court documents.
Confluence Health, represented by Seattle-based lawyer Jeffrey A. James, filed the motion to dismiss on May 26, as well as a motion to strike an "expert's declaration."
James argued that the law and public policy prevented unvaccinated individuals from providing direct patient care and that a declaration from Texas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough is not relevant to the lawsuit, according to court documents.
McCullough is a vocal COVID-19 vaccine critic who has promoted unproven, alternative COVID-19 treatments.
Lacy argues in court documents that Confluence Health's motion to dismiss is "based entirely on a false premise; namely that the employer was required by law ... to fire any employee who failed to submit to be injected with an experimental drug therapy, despite whether that employee was entitled to a legal exemption."
Lacy said the lawsuit is about Confluence Health's choice to accommodate employees who were approved with a religious or medical exemption with a 12-week-leave to get vaccinated or be fired, a violation of the state's policy.
Lacy claims "there will be evidence in the record, once developed," that shows Confluence Health applied this rule inconsistently, proving that their goal was politically or monetarily driven.
In a footnote, Lacy said:
"It is possible, and based on hearsay, potentially true, that this employer took this action to discharge so-called "unvaccinated" employees to up its percentage of vaccinated staff and thus gain a monetary award from the Biden administration. Only discovery will reveal if this true."
Lacy also argues that Confluence Health officials ignored the "medical community" and excluded the input of "nearly all the shareholder physicians at Confluence Health" when making their decision. He said the "evidence will be developed," according to court documents.
As to McCullough's declaration, Lacy says it contains relevant information and medical opinion testimony.
McCullough concludes in his declaration that mandating COVID-19 vaccines does not prevent transmission among the vaccinated or unvaccinated and does not improve workplace safety.
The hearings in Douglas County Superior Court on the two motions and the sanction filed against dismissing are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 21.