Geoffrey W. Reynolds, formerly employed by the East Wenatchee Walgreens, was charged June 21 with one count of making false statements relating to health care matters in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Washington.
The charge carries with it no more than 5 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and a up to three years community custody, according to court documents.
Investigators say Reynolds provided fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to at least two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters in September and October 2021.
After an investigation by the state Department of Health Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission, and as part of an agreement, Reynolds was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training.
He was allowed to keep his pharmacist license.
The two firefighters accused of receiving the fraudulent cards — Joshua Bollinger and William Ellis — resigned Oct. 27, 2021 following an internal investigation, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department report.
As of September, Bollinger and Ellis were under investigation by the state Department of Health because they had Emergency Medical Technician certifications. The status of the investigation was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
To continue working, firefighters, law enforcement and health care workers were required by state mandate to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, 2021, or to receive a medical or religious exemption.
East Wenatchee police followed up on allegations that others in the area had similarly obtained fraudulent cards, as well. Further investigation found the reports unreliable.
