An East Wenatchee Police Department incident report states two fraudulent vaccination cards were obtained at the East Wenatchee Walgreens. 

 World photo/Sydnee Gonzalez

SPOKANE — The East Wenatchee pharmacist fired and fined for providing false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters in 2021 has been charged with a felony in federal court.

Geoffrey W. Reynolds, formerly employed by the East Wenatchee Walgreens, was charged June 21 with one count of making false statements relating to health care matters in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Washington.



