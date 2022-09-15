Purchase Access

East Wenatchee Walgreens
An East Wenatchee Police Department incident report states two fraudulent vaccination cards were obtained at the East Wenatchee Walgreens. 

EAST WENATCHEE — A pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters now potentially faces suspension or loss of his license, among other sanctions.

Geoffrey W. Reynolds, formerly a pharmacist at the East Wenatchee Walgreens, "fraudulently documented that he administered the (COVID-19) vaccine" as well as wasted the dose on three occasions for two people, according to a statement of charges issued Aug. 9 by the state Department of Health Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission.

Download PDF Statement of charges
State completes investigation into former East Wenatchee Walgreens pharmacist
Officials in Douglas County probed reports of fake vaccination cards


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

