EAST WENATCHEE — A former Eastmont High School soccer coach has been arrested on suspicion of third-degree rape of a girl he coached.
Cristian Florencio Barboza coached in the district from 2005 to 2010 and the assaults allegedly took place from 2005 to 2007, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
The victim told a Douglas County Sheriff's Office detective she and Barboza had intercourse four times beginning when she was 14 and he was 23, the affidavit said.
Barboza, now 38, allegedly recounted to her by text messages last week that he remembered having sex with her at least eight times. The messages were intercepted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after permission was granted to do so by the Superior Court.
The alleged victim and another former player told Det. Jason DeMeyer that Barboza was known to ask his players about their sexual experiences in games of “Twenty Questions” during team bus rides, the affidavit said.
Barboza was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of four counts of third-degree rape. He declined to answer questions during his arrest. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.
Eastmont superintendent Garn Christensen learned of Barboza's arrest on Wednesday. He said Barboza resigned from this position as coach in 2010.
"Since I started in Eastmont in 2007, we have no knowledge of allegations regarding Mr. Barboza for this type of behavior to either my office or to our HR department," Christensen said in an email. "Our primary concern at this time is cooperating with law enforcement and supporting anyone who may have been a victim during his employment."