WENATCHEE — The former Elks Lodge building, home to the BPOE Grand Ballroom, is for sale for $2.4 million.
The 30,000-square-foot building, across Orondo Avenue from Wenatchee Valley YMCA, was home to the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks organization for 83 years, according to the building’s website.
Jeff Kurpuis, owner of Orchard Corset, purchased the building in 2014 for $525,000, according to Chelan County assessor records.
He listed the property for sale on Craigslist on Sunday.
Kurpuis expects the property might be on the market for three to five years, due to its size and layout, he said Monday.
“It’s pretty unique so it’ll be unique buyer,” he said.
Kurpuis bought the building to give Orchard Corset room to expand, he said.
It currently uses around 6,000 square feet on one floor. If the building sells, it’ll either continue to lease the space or move out, depending on the new owner’s plans for the building, Kurpuis said.
The building has a heated swimming pool, full regulation-size racquetball court, gym, locker room and a commercial kitchen, according to the listing. The 6,000-square-foot ballroom has capacity for 350 guests.
After several years of restoration, most of the building is now “radically” different, he said.
“Owning it is just not a long-term goal for us,” he said. “But it was a fun project.”