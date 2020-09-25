WENATCHEE — The former Hospitality Ministries homeless shelter has a new name and a new executive director.
Phil Schultz took over what is now referred to as the Wenatchee Rescue Mission in late July, Schultz said on Friday.
Hospitality Ministries has been a part of the CityGate Network for a few years, he said. The network includes over 300 ministries nationwide, including ones in Spokane, Yakima, Seattle and Tacoma.
The mission is located at 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave.
CityGate has existed for 100 years and consists of faith-based crisis shelters, according to their website. It seeks to improve people’s condition through, “gospel-powered life transformation.”
Schultz has been involved with rescue ministries for 25 years, according to Wenatchee Rescue Mission’s website. He has pastored three churches and acted as a senior consultant for the CityGate Network.
The rescue mission staff are working on renovations to the cafeteria, they have started a morning chapel and are re-opening their women’s shelter, “Haven of Hope,” according to a news release from the organization.
People residing at Hospitality Ministries are still required to do some chores or pay nightly for staying there, according to the news release.