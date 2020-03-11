NCW — A Winthrop resident who directed a human-services nonprofit and coordinated fire recovery efforts in Okanogan County is running for the state House of Representatives.
Democrat Adrianne Moore is seeking the Position 1 seat in the 12th Legislative District, currently held by Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
Goehner has said he’s waiting until after this legislative session to announce whether he will run again.
The district covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.
“Most people in North Central Washington share an important value: they believe that no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like, if you work hard for a living, you should be able to support your family,” Moore said in her campaign announcement. “I grew up in a working-class family with five kids on a farm and in small towns across the state. I’ve committed my entire career, including more than a decade of work in Okanogan County, to ensuring all families have a chance to build a better life for themselves.”
After 2014 and 2015 wildfires in Okanogan County, Moore directed a disaster case management program that oversaw the distribution of financial assistance, donations and volunteer time. She managed countywide staff providing support to families affected by fires.
Moore previously was night manager at a domestic violence shelter for women and children.
She later worked as executive director and then associate director for Room One, which provides social and health services in the Methow Valley. The nonprofit worked on projects such as a childcare facility for low-income families, student support services, quality improvement for health agencies, partnerships with juvenile detention centers and a housing land trust, and coordinated care with EMS, police and mental health services.
“We live in one of the most prosperous states in the nation, yet many working people and families are struggling to just make ends meet,” she said in her announcement. “The cost of basic needs — housing, childcare, health care, and saving for retirement or a child’s education — add up to more than a family on an average income can afford. Without stable industry and jobs, rural areas like ours are hit hardest.”
Moore joins family physician Dr. Ann Diamond, a nonpartisan candidate from Mazama, in the race for the 12th Legislative District.
Candidate filing is May 11-15.