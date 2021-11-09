EAST WENATCHEE — Linda Evans Parlette will retire Dec. 31 from her role as executive director of the North Central Accountable Community of Health.
She will be replaced by John Schapman, currently NCACH deputy director, who will move into his new position on Jan. 1.
Parlette, who served the 12th District first as a representative in 1997 and then as a senator from 2000 to 2016, began her work with the North Central Accountable Community of Health as a board member. A year later, she was named its executive director.
The North Central Accountable Community of Health is one of nine ACHs across the state funded by a total of $1.5 billion in federal funds targeted at showing how whole-person care could reduce Medicaid costs. The North Central group covers Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Parlette, a registered pharmacist by training, oversaw all of the activities under the "Medicaid Transformation Project" since it began in 2016, which included setting up six care transformation projects:
Integrating primary and behavioral health care
Chronic disease prevention and management
Community-based care coordination
Diversion intervention
Transitional care
Addressing opioid use
The projects included awarding grants for a community activities to provide whole person health, including telehealth options and other shifts introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
