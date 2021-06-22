POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A former Wenatchee man died Sunday in a rollover collision in Arkansas.
Jose Cruz Quintana, 38, was attempting to pass a vehicle on State Highway 463 when the 2003 Honda left the roadway before striking a driveway and rolling multiple times, according to news station KAIT8.
The rollover occurred roughly 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. KAIT8 described Quintana as a resident of Smithville, a town 45 miles west of the site of the collision.
Quintana was the father of four sons, according to a Wenatchee World reader submission.