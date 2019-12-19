WENATCHEE — The search for two Wenatchee School Board members had garnered four applications as of Thursday.
That’s the latest report from Diana Haglund, the district’s communications director.
Interested candidates still have time to apply. The deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 6.
Both of the open seats on the five-member board have two years remaining, which is the most common question from potential applicants, Haglund said. The district is not releasing the names of the applicants.
For information about the posts, go to wenatcheeschools.org.