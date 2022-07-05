WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to three fires suspected to have been caused by fireworks Sunday and another on Tuesday, but none Monday in what 911 dispatch reports show was a calmer-than-normal Independence Day.
All four fires burned only in bushes or sagebrush, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 2, who provided these details:
A juniper bush caught fire about 2 p.m. Sunday on Dale Street in East Wenatchee after a group of boys reportedly threw smoke bombs into the bush.
A juniper bush caught fire about 9 p.m. Sunday on Degage Street in East Wenatchee.
Sagebrush caught fire about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Wenatchee near Odabashian Bridge and burned a 50-foot by 200-foot area.
A fourth fire was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday near Seattle Avenue and Brown Street in Wenatchee. Witnesses reported they heard an explosion and then saw a group of boys running away from the area.
Despite the fires, fireworks calls on July 4 and early July 5 throughout Chelan and Douglas counties were at their lowest in the past three years.
There were 126 fireworks calls in 2020, 106 in 2021 and 69 in 2022, according to RiverCom Dispatch logs. Wenatchee police responded to 30 calls, 35 calls and 22 calls in the respective years.
However, the decrease in reports could simply be the result of fewer 911 callers — not fewer fireworks, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee police.
“The activity seemed high,” Reinfeld said, noting that, anecdotally, the evening seemed on par with past years. He was not aware of any fireworks-related arrests in the city of Wenatchee.
“We might see fireworks go off but once you get there you can’t find them,” Reinfeld said. He added that in most years there are one or two arrests related to “egregiously dangerous” fireworks usage, like firing through trees or from a rooftop.
