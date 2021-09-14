OLYMPIA — Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition, North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative and the Tapash Sustainable Forest Collaborative are among nine organizations splitting $425,000 in state Department of Natural Resources grant funding aimed at increasing forest health and resilience.
The latest round of grant funding for the Building Forest Partnership Program, announced in a press release Tuesday, comes from House Bill 1168, which unanimously passed the Legislature this spring. It’s the largest batch of grants approved since the program started.
The funds must be used for planning and organizational activities such as hiring more staff to support treatment planning, public outreach, coordination with outside partners and creation and distribution of communications materials.
All nine organizations operate in either a priority planning area defined within DNR’s 20-Year Forest Health Strategic Plan or a priority watershed as designated within the 2020 Forest Action Plan. Grant recipients are committed to using their funding in direct support of one or both of those plans.
The local grant awards are:
Stemilt Partnership: Chelan County, $25,000.
Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition: Chelan County, $50,000.
North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative: Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties, $50,000.
