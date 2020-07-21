CHELAN FALLS — First responders rescued four people who were stranded on a rock in the river Monday evening on the north side of the Chelan Gorge.
The group had gotten stuck due to water spilling from the dam and water levels rapidly rising, according to Chelan Fire and Rescue. The call for help came in shortly after 5 p.m.
Chelan County Fire District 1 and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s High Angle Rope Rescue team also responded. Rescue swimmers were also in place, said Assistant Chief Brandon Asher with Chelan Fire and Rescue.
Crews took a 35-foot ground ladder from a fire apparatus and used rope techniques to secure the ladder and create a bridge to get to the group, Asher said. The last person was rescued about 9:20 p.m., and the last rescuer got across about 9:30 p.m.
Asher said two others in the group had already made it across before first responders got there. He said all six were males, probably in their late teens.
The group was about 300 feet down in a cliff area, Asher said.
He said the three agencies that responded had recently started training together more and it paid off. They were able to get everyone to safety before it got too dark.
“All in all, it was a smooth and safe operation,” he said.