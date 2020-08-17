WATERVILLE — A 19-year-old Yakima man is the fourth person to be sentenced in connection to a robbery in Banks Lake.
Joseph Aaron Lacey pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. Judge Brian Huber sentenced him to nine months in jail and one year of community custody.
Lacey filed an Alford plea which allowed him to take advantage of a plea deal without admitting guilt.
Authorities say on Sept. 27, 2019, a group of hunters returned to their camper at Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City to find another group attempting to steal a pair of generators, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Six people were arrested in connection to robbery over the following months and Lacey is the fourth to plead guilty.
Lacey had no previous felony convictions, which factored into his sentence.