CASHMERE — People will be able to get free COVID-19 testing in Cashmere on Tuesday.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer the voluntary testing from 2 to 8 p.m. at Riverside Park, 201 Riverside Drive.
Volunteers will also participate in offering door-to-door testing that day.
The testing will help health officials collect better data to understand the current spread of the virus, according to a health district news release.
The tests are pain-free, available to everyone and no identification is required, but some basic information for registration does need to be filed out on site, according to the news release. People can expect results within 24 to 48 hours if they test positive and five to seven days if they test negative.