WENATCHEE — Free flu shots and a host of different resources will be available for local residents today at Walker Avenue right by Kiwanis Methow Park.
Parque Padrinos, the neighborhood group in South Wenatchee, has partnered with Columbia Valley Community Health to host this event, Noviembre de Salud y Bienestar (November of Health and Wellbeing).
CVCH and Parque Padrinos realized in early October that work had to be done preparing the Latino community for this year’s flu season, according to Teresa Bendito, Parque Padrinos co-founder.
The mobile clinic from CVCH will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rest of the community partners will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Here's what is planned:
- Free flu shots, medical screenings, and sports physicals provided by CVCH through its mobile care clinic, CONNECT.
- Information on energy assistance and rent support from the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, a local nonprofit serving several counties in the area.
- Help with questions about the WA COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund from Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, the community coalition supporting local immigrants
- Assistance from Molina Healthcare about exploring different options for health insurance.
- Information on energy efficiency and other resources from the Chelan county PUD
- Free masks and information on COVID-19 prevention will also be available from the Chelan-Douglas Health District
The goal of this event is to connect our neighbors with existing resources that they maybe did not know about according to Bendito.