WENATCHEE — Free flu shots are available at the Albertsons pharmacy, 1128 N. Miller St., for all uninsured adults.
This is one of 23 participating pharmacies in Washington offering the flu vaccine free of charge in a partnership with the state. There is no administrative fee and no need to show proof of residency or immigration status.
The shots are available through June 2021. The presence of COVID-19 and the flu has health officials worried that this may add pressure to the healthcare system.
“Everyone 6 months and older needs a new flu vaccine every year,” the state Health Department said in a Friday news release.
“Young children, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, and those aged 65 and older are at high risk of complications from flu illness,” the news release said. “Flu is a highly contagious disease that can cause mild to severe illness, can lead to hospitalization, and can even be fatal — even in healthy young adults.”
You can find a list of all participating locations on the department of Health’s website: https://wwrld.us/3kpIDXt.