WENATCHEE — Spanish speakers can now access free online courses to improve their digital skills in their preferred language.
The courses, available on UpSkill, are available free through March 2021. Course subjects are available in Spanish, and they range from computer basics, developing emotional intelligence, to web development.
A link to the Spanish UpSkill website is at: upskill.gwata.org/spanish/.
The goal of the UpSkill Initiative is to provide workers during the pandemic with crucial skills that they may need in a digital economy, according to a news release.
The site has been live in English since mid-August.
Local Latino outreach is only now beginning to gain momentum, according to UpSkill Initiative Project Manager Cari Horning.
Efforts to inform several nearby counties is being managed by the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, backed by Microsoft. GWATA is a nonprofit connecting people with technology resources.