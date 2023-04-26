WENATCHEE — Free permits will be available to cut firewood in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest starting May 1.
The permits will allow recipients to use the firewood for cutting and manufacturing but not to sale, according to a news release from the The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The Forest Service Ranger District offices will have permits available from May 1 and are valid through December 31. Other local vendors in the Methow Valley and Ellensburg will also have permits with a charge of $2 administrative fee per permit.
Besides the permit, woodcutters need to carry a copy of the regulations when cutting and transporting wood, as well as firewoods tags and a map.
Offices vary in open hours and methods for provisioning permits. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest advices those who want to purchase a permit to verify hours and permit purchase options for location.
When purchasing a permit, applicants must provide their driver's license and the permit holder must be present in the collection of the firewood.
Woodcutters can cut wood that's lying on the floor and standing dead trees, but not wildlife habitat trees. Woodcutting is not allowed in Congressionally designated wilderness areas.
Requirements for firewood permits in the Naches Ranger District are different. For more information visit the Naches Ranger District page.
