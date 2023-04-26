Trees, trees everywhere (copy)
Buy Now

Free permits will be available for woodcutters to cut firewood in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest starting May 1.

WENATCHEE —  Free permits will be available to cut firewood in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest starting May 1.

The permits will allow recipients to use the firewood for cutting and manufacturing but not to sale, according to a news release from the The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?