LAKE WENATCHEE — Novice snowmobile riders have a chance to learn safety guidelines at a free class taught by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The “Safe Rider” class runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club’s clubhouse, 14400 Chiwawa Loop Road. Lunch will be provided by the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club.
Registration is required by Dec. 11. The limit is 20 students.
The class, sponsored by the State Parks Winter Recreation Program, is designed for riders ages 12 to 16, but is open to new riders of all ages.
Lessons include:
- Basic snowmobile maintenance
- Survival skills and emergency preparedness, including avalanche awareness
- Proper clothing and winter equipment for snowmobiling
- Hand signals for riders
A riding skills test also is included.
A parent or guardian must sign a consent form for each minor registered and sign the child out at the end of the class.
To register, contact Rich Magnussen at 667-6508 or rich.magnussen@co.chelan.wa.us.
The State Parks Winter Recreation Program is responsible for Washington’s snowmobile safety and education programs, which are funded by snowmobile registration fees. To learn more about snowmobiling in Washington, visit parks.state.wa.us/winter.