WENATCHEE — LocalTel will provide free Wi-Fi for Kiwanis Methow Park as part of an agreement with the city of Wenatchee.
The company came up with the idea and there is no cost to the city, Capital Projects Manager Charlotte Mitchell told the City Council on Thursday. LocalTel will install the equipment and estimates it’ll take a month for Wi-Fi to be available at the park.
Wi-Fi will be available during park hours, currently 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Certain online activity will be restricted, including gambling, nudity, pornography, child abuse, hacking, malicious websites and phishing.
The council on Thursday authorized Mayor Frank Kuntz to sign the agreement. Mitchell said the company would also like to add Wi-Fi in other city parks, which the council will have to approve.