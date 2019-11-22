WENATCHEE — Thanksgiving week will see “significantly colder” temperatures, but no guarantee of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature on turkey day is forecasted to reach a high of just 31 degrees and a low in the teens, meteorologist Jon Fox of the Weather Service in Spokane said Friday. The rest of the week will also be in that range.
“By early next week, our confidence is quite high that we’re going to enter into a colder period,” he said.
That’s about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, Fox said.
But when it comes to precipitation, all bets are off. Last week, weather models indicated that a large system could bring several inches of snow to North Central Washington. Now that system has shifted south toward California.
“That’s not to say we won’t see little disturbances move through the area and produce some snow,” Fox said.
An early flurry could hit as soon as this weekend, he said. Mountain passes in the Cascades are expected to be hit the hardest, with several inches possible on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Patches of snow could still fall through the rest of the week, but they’ll likely be isolated, Fox said.