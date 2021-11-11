CHELAN — Mike Elavsky’s recollections of World War II vary from moments of wonderment to grim.
“I still remember the flying fish distinctly,” Elavsky said. This was somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.
“It seemed like every time a wave would come up it would belch out several flying fish,” he said. “They’d coast through the air and catch the next wave. Really fun to watch.”
Elavsky, a Chelan resident approaching his 99th birthday, served in a U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, commonly known as the Navy Seabees from 1943 to 1945.
He and a boy from his neighborhood in Minnesota volunteered for the Seabees.
“I thought I would learn something about building trades and possibly have a drier place to sleep at night,” Elavsky said.
Elavsky spent most of his 2.5-year enlistment deployed to the Pacific.
“I got deathly sick going over,” Elavsky said of the ship ride.
In Saipan and Okinawa, the Seabees built infrastructure, like docks and warehouses, for American forces. The brutal reality of the war was in the landscape.
“We saw the cliffs where they jumped off by the hundreds to commit suicide in Okinawa,” Elavsky said. “Never forgot that sight.”
Combat came close, but never to him.
“I was never under direct fire, I saw action off in the harbor with the (Japanese) planes attacking our ships,” Elavsky said. “That was the sideshow. They weren’t directly after us.”
He added, “We usually had a good place to sleep with plenty to eat.”
The spectacle of parts of the war never escaped him.
“When the B-29s first made their appearance, we couldn’t believe the size of them,” Elavsky said.
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress had a wingspan of 141 feet and was nearly 100 feet long.
“One thing I remember distinctly is the B-29 taking off from … a joining island close by in the evening and they’d come back after a bombing run to Japan all night, they’d come back the next morning about 9 o’clock,” Elavsky said. “So they were in the air all night.”
After the service, Elavsky worked as a dairy farmer in Minnesota for 12 years before earning a teaching degree. He taught at schools in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, teaching mostly physical education and industrial arts.
He eventually transitioned back to a farm and owned a cherry orchard in Wenatchee Heights for about 30 years.
Elavsky had three children, one of whom died in February, and is twice widowed. A longtime friend from the Navy died last winter.
“Good old farm boy, like I was when I went in the service,” Elavsky said. “Very generous person. So it’s pretty hard to top 75 years as a friend.”
Today, he keeps up with new technologies to stay in touch with friends and family — he spoke to The Wenatchee World Wednesday via Facebook Portal.
“I’m just a thankful person and very fortunate to be where I am and in the shape I’m in, which is not great, but still able to do what I can,” Elavsky said.