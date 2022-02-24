From pews to pupils│Wenatchee's Pinnacles Prep sets foundation in first year

WENATCHEE — Located in the building that housed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and then the city’s community center, Pinnacles Prep opened its doors in the fall as the Wenatchee Valley’s first charter school.
A campus tour revealed a school setting much like any other. Students experimented with water temperatures in science class. “Somewhere over the rainbow” rang out in music class as students played along on ukuleles. A sixth-grade math class began with a 3-minute meditation where an instructional video reminded participants to “bring your attention back to your breath.”
Sara Rolfs, who co-founded Pinnacles with now-board president Rick Wray, has worked for three years to open the school. That includes explaining the purpose of charter schools.
“I think there’s still a lot of misinformation about charter schools in general,” Rolfs said. “They’re open to anybody. And we don’t target the créme de la créme, as people say.”
In Washington, charter schools must prioritize “at-risk youth.” The Legislature defines at-risk as “a student who has an academic or economic disadvantage that requires assistance or special services.”
Pinnacles is tuition-free and receives funds through the state based on enrollment, though it cannot levy local taxes.
The school has 108 students in grades 6 and 7 and plans to add another grade each year until it serves grades 6-12.
The first-year enrollment is higher than initially expected.
Under its approved charter, the school can enroll 100 students for the current school year, though it can enroll an additional 25 students to account for attrition.
At the beginning of the year, the school had 60 fifth-graders and 55 seventh-graders.
About 55% of the students attended Wenatchee School District schools last year, 15% came from Eastmont, 10% from private schools, 10% were homeschooled, 5% came from Cashmere and 5% attended school online.
In its first year, Pinnacles is focused on setting the school’s culture as a foundation. Staff members encourage students to be open and honest about how the school can improve.
“That’s really important for us, for every scholar to feel safe and be who they are here,” Rolfs said.
Relationships are also a high priority, both between students and staff and between students. Students largely stick to separate cohorts of between 25 to 27 students, which allows for closer relationships, and serves as a COVID precaution.
Each school day starts with base camp, where a staff member meets with 12 to 15 students for “deep and real conversations.” These staff members also conduct at-home visits with the students in their base camp to build a closer relationship.
“They’re their person,” Rolfs said. “They know them. They meet with them every day. They check in on how they’re doing.”
A small school that operates independently from a larger school district, Pinnacles can adapt quickly, though it must still follow state regulations and guidelines from the school’s board.
Rolfs said pivoting is a popular theme. The school’s schedule changed multiple times in the first few months of operation after feedback.
But placing significant value on scholar and family input is not without its challenges, since not all ideas can be implemented. During a tour, one student said they wished for vegan options at lunch while another wanted sports teams.
“We’ve been very lucky that our families have given us a lot of patience and grace in figuring it out,” Rolfs said.
One area where the school wants to differ is transparency. Rolfs said explaining the rationale behind the student curriculum is critical.
“Rather than it being just adults telling the student ‘you need to do this, and you need to learn this,’” Rolfs said, “we’re really a little bit more focused on the ‘why?’”
The school can’t implement everything at once and can’t be “reactionary,” she said.
“The idea is to serve those that aren’t doing as well in the traditional public school system,” Rolfs said. “Because when you get into the large systems, it’s nearly impossible to serve every student really well. Some students just will inherently do better in a smaller school environment.”
With the campus partially located in a building that’s more than 100 years old, an extensive $550,000 renovation was conducted to transform the space. The former sanctuary is now the “great hall” and the balcony now serves as a classroom. Each Monday, students and staff gather in the space for a community meeting.
Planned renovations will add more classrooms, and Rolfs said it will cost about $2.4 million to finish the remodel of the middle school campus.
The site will also expand to include a high school on the south side, which will open in fall 2024 when current 7th graders enter the 10th grade.