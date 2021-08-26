WATERVILLE — Cars and trailers lined up for hours Wednesday afternoon at the Douglas County Fairgrounds as exhibitors waited to check their animals in for the North Central Washington Fair.
About 475 kids and teens from around the region came with pigs, steers, chickens and more to get ready for the fair, which starts today. Although there are fewer exhibitors participating than the most recent in-person fair in 2019, fair livestock clerk Ann Whitehall is excited to see people back in person.
“It was wonderful to get as many animals registered as we did,” Whitehall said. “I was excited.” The fair — ncwfair.org — runs through Sunday.
Returning to an in-person fair has been exciting for the 4-H Club and FFA participants as well — and most of them are excited to teach the public about the animals they’ve spent months or even years raising.
“Being back is really fun,” said Joyce McGraw, a 13-year-old livestock exhibitor at the fair.
For Joyce agriculture also runs in the family. But unlike her father, who grew up on a farm, Joyce raises animals from her backyard in Mansfield. She’s shown animals at the fair for four years, starting out with a rabbit before moving to goats.
“They’re pets,” she said of the goats she currently has. “We walk them around town. They’ll even run with us.”
This year she is selling two baby goats and is excited to answer questions about them and teach people about the animals.
Josie Emerson is in her first year of exhibiting livestock. The 10-year-old from Coulee City has spent two and a half years raising her goat, including daily walks, trimming his hair and hooves, and giving him baths.
“It’s almost like a dog — but a goat,” she said.
Josie was motivated to participate in the fair because of friends who exhibit as well as her love of goats and friends. But for her mother, Heidi Emerson, 4-H is a good learning experience for Josie.
“I did 4-H growing up, and I felt like it taught me a lot of life lessons and a lot of values,” Emerson said. “I’m excited for Josie to kind of go through that experience and learn how to take care of an animal and the responsibility.”
Millie Brown, an almost-11-year-old Waterville native, also learned about agriculture from her parents.
“It kind of just went into the family,” she said. “We’ve all done an animal.” This year Millie brought two rabbits to the fair. “I love doing rabbits, they’ve just got a great personality.”
Millie is in her third year of exhibiting and is debating whether to stick with bunnies next year or switch to goats or steers. “It kind of all depends on how much more I can handle,” she said.
Lauren Adams has gained confidence through working with animals. The 10-year-old has raised rabbits in the past, but this is her first year exhibiting a horse.
“I wanted to try something new,” Lauren said. “I just like working with horses, but sometimes it can be scary because they’re really big.” To overcome that fear, Lauren said she “just keep(s) going with it...Horses can feel your emotions, and they will start doing that too. So if I’m scared, he will get scared.”
The one thing she wants prospective FFA or 4H participants to know? The amount of hard work that goes into being responsible for an animal.
“You have to wake up early, like 5:45 a.m., so you can get ready and head down,” she said. “The horse, you have to take them down to the horse arena every morning and night for an hour to ride and walk around.”
Brothers Trevor, 13, and Tyler, 11, Goodwin agree that working with livestock is hard work. The boys are in their fourth year of 4-H and have raised pigs and steers.
Trevor said his favorite part about raising animals is how much time he gets to spend with them. He’s had his current steer since last October and will be sad to see him go.
“They’re kind of your friends. You don’t want to get rid of them,” Trevor said. But both brothers agreed that despite the difficulty of saying goodbye, it’s well worth it to raise animals.