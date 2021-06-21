This is an excerpt from The Wenatchee World’s NABUR newsletter from Friday. Sign up below to get it in your inbox Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and join the conversation on NABUR by going to wwrld.us/NABURsignup.
Last month, Sara Culp, a NABUR member of about a month, shared about a hobby she’s picked up over the pandemic — corresponding with women from an assisted living facility — and how connecting with them made a difference both for her and for her penpals.
She drives past assisted living facilities on her way to work and had wanted to make connections with residents for a few years, and decided during the pandemic that she wanted to try writing letters to them.
She reached out to local facilities to see what volunteer opportunities they had, and when she didn't hear back from any, she contacted a staff member she knew at a facility in Longview who told her it would be great to get letters from her.
“You hear about the loneliness and how difficult it's been for people just unable to see their family and talk to their family and how hard that is across the board, regardless of where you're living but then especially if … families can't come into the facilities where someone is staying,” Culp said. “Just thinking about that and having that kind of in the back of my mind, I thought it would be a really nice way to reach out.”
Culp had made about 20 hand-painted cards earlier in the pandemic, so she wrote quotes and words of encouragement on them, then sent them off to Longview, and was happy to receive letters back from some of the women there.
“It's just something that you can look forward to doing when you hear from them but it's been really encouraging to be taken out of my own story,” she said. “I think we can get really down and discouraged if you just sit at home and think about all the different things that you could be stressed about.”
She’s had about three back-and-forth letter exchanges with the women at this point, discussing things like their favorite hobbies, books, TV shows and snacks.
“For a while there, I feel like it really was a mental toll to even get yourself up and have a meal, and make sure you ate enough, drank enough and sleep enough,” Culp said.
“Just that general hum of anxiety that hung over every day was tiresome, and so I really enjoyed the outlet of thinking of someone else, and thinking of their story, and being able to have that connection that gave us both something to look forward to.”
Culp has lived in Wenatchee since she was in the third grade and loves the Wenatchee community. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, PC gaming and watching movies with her husband and friends.
Outside her church, Wenatchee First United Methodist, she and her father started what she believes is the first Little Free Library in Wenatchee in 2014, which they're currently working on upgrading.
Culp said she is proud to be part of the Wenatchee community. She appreciates living in a place where there is so much beauty and goodness, especially when it’s easy to get distracted by the stresses of day-to-day life.
“We have so much beauty and so much energy and so much natural awesomeness around us that we can leverage it to make the world better, which sounds really cheesy, but it's true,” Culp said.
“You have ... your ability to write a letter, or even just go for a hike and smile at someone when you walk by them, and I feel like we have a really beautiful opportunity to leverage our assets to improve surrounding areas, which is really encouraging.”
