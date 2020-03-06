WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Department will be helping remove unwanted fruit trees starting Monday, according to department Director Will Carpenter.
Interested residents can have department staff come down to evaluate trees and to perform an on-site inspection.
After inspection, if trees are accepted, department staff will schedule a removal to cut the trees down and apply herbicide to prevent regrowth, wrote Carpenter. Staff will then haul away “any unwanted material” to be burned or chipped.
Acceptance is based on the quantity of trees to be removed and amount of material to be hauled away, wrote carpenter. The Backyard Fruit Tree Removal Program runs from March 9 through October in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Anyone interested can contact the Chelan-Douglas office at 667-6827 or email Carpenter at will.carpenter@co.chelan.wa.us.