LEAVENWORTH — Friends of a Leavenworth man found dead last week have started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.
Chelan County authorities recovered the body of Jed Thorp, 40, on Friday in the Wenatchee River outside Plain. He was reported missing from his Chiwawa Loop Road campsite four days earlier.
The cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
Thorp was described in the GoFundMe as a father to three daughters and an avid outdoorsman. The account had raised more than $10,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/jed-thorp-memorial-fund.