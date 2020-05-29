EAST WENATCHEE — It originated in Uruguay in the 1930s, and this summer futsal is coming to Eastmont Community Park.
The sport is basically soccer with fewer people, on a smaller field and with a smaller ball. It’s normally played indoors on a hard court.
Eastmont’s turf field will be outdoors, next to the Aquatic Center and across from the Eastmont High School soccer field. It’s the result of a two-year process led by East Wenatchee resident Alex Cruz.
Cruz said he did about six months of research and talking with family and friends about how to implement the idea. He then worked with his friend, Ian Stephens, on fundraising, asking many local businesses and service clubs for donations.
Along with businesses, the project has received support from the city of East Wenatchee, Eastmont Kiwanis and Eastmont Rotary, of which Cruz is a member. Family and friends have been volunteering on weekends to work on the field.
Site preparation started two weekends ago and will probably take another two weekends, Cruz said. The turf has been ordered, and he’s hoping to have the field ready for use by the first weekend of July.
“My family’s been in construction one way or another for the past 30 years, so we had machinery and the experience to do it,” he said. “They were in agreement that they wanted to give back to the community. It’s all friends and family. ... The total cost is right around $140,000. The main part that I was concerned with was raising funds to purchase the synthetic field. That cost was $68,000, and then the difference there was all in-kind donations.”
Architect Luis Rodriguez did a rendition of the field, and Miguel Cervantes and Alex Guerra have given their time and equipment to prepare the site.
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District owns the land and will maintain the field after it’s completed, Executive Director Sally Brawley said. The turf should be hardier and less prone to damage than the district’s grass soccer field, she said.
“We have one of the only open public soccer fields in (the valley) with our soccer field here at Eastmont Parks, and we know how much that gets used,” she said. “It’s overused. If we could add to our inventory of soccer opportunities, we’re open to that. ... It’s a smaller footprint, futsal is, so it’s going to allow the little kids a place to play. A big soccer field is so hard for little ones to learn all the skills that they need.”
Cruz said he’s played some futsal but mostly coaches his 10- and 12-year-old sons. He agreed that the smaller field will be great for children.
“It’s not that easy to get a group of 22 people to play an 11-on-11 game, but it’s a lot easier to get five versus five,” he added.