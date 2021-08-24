ROCK ISLAND — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is weighing whether to accept a state grant toward clean-up efforts at the Rock Island Smelter Site.
Earlier this month, the port was awarded a $1 million remedial action grant from the state Ecology Department. The grant requires a 10-25% match of local funds, which amounts to between $100,000 and $250,000 if the port chooses to accept it.
Port board members have expressed that cleaning up the site, which is privately owned, would not be not a good use of public funds.
Port CEO Jim Kuntz told The Wenatchee World over email that since the state constitution prohibits the gifting of public funds to private parties, the property needs to be under public ownership before public funds could be used to clean it up.
The board has floated the idea of approaching the property’s owner, Columbia Ventures Corporation CEO Ken Peterson, about working with the city of Rock Island, which could then accept the grant money.
“We have not asked Mr. Peterson to donate the property,” Kuntz said. “However, if he wants to reduce his future liability of the property, he will want to work with the city of Rock Island in getting the property to them in some economically affordable means as the city is relatively small.”
Peterson said he had heard from the board and was open to discussing the property but declined to comment further.
If he is not interested in public ownership of the property, the port will return the grant to the state, said Kuntz.
“I am sure the residents of Rock Island would like to see the property cleaned up and repurposed for public benefit,” he added. “However, I am not sure they would want their tax dollars used to clean up a property that is going to remain in private ownership.”
The smelter was constructed in 1942 to process a precursor to aluminum for World War II efforts and operated until 2003. Since then, the site has deteriorated and efforts to revamp the area, including a blockchain innovation campus, have not come to fruition.
The site is currently on Ecology’s Hazardous Sites List, which takes into account the amount of contaminants at a site, how toxic they are and how easily they can come in contact with people and the environment. The smelter currently has a ranking of “5.” Sites are ranked relative to each other on a 1-5 scale with 5 being the lowest.
Eventually, the state will require past owners of the site to clean it up using their financial resources, said Kuntz. Due to the necessary investment to make the site re-developable — including rail crossing, water and sewer extensions, rehabilitation costs — the Port does not believe the project is of economic interest.
“Past third-party economic development studies have made it clear that this project will need large public subsidies to move forward,” Kuntz said. Subsequently, the Regional Port Board does not want to invest in a project that needs a large public subsidy. However, the city of Rock Island may feel differently as this site is immediately adjacent to their community.”