WENATCHEE — A fix is in the works for a decade-old, out-of-compliance footnote in the Chelan County code that would now permit people to build a garage before building their home.
The original purpose of the footnote (Chapter 11.04.020) was to exempt docks and piers from having to be built after a primary structure. The rule was not meant to allow all accessory structures to be built before the primary structure, but that has been the practice, according to Chris Young, Chelan County Community Development interim director.
This footnote has always been out of compliance with the state’s residential code and has been misapplied, Young reported last fall to county commissioners. He suggested removing the footnote at the time, but commissioners were concerned that would be too restrictive.
If the footnote was simply removed, people would no longer be allowed to build accessory structures before the primary structure with the exception of detached garages up to 1,000 square feet.
On Feb. 8, Young suggested a solution that would eliminate the out-of-line footnote but carve out an exception for garages in the code.
Young’s proposed change would also include removing the current exception that allows detached garages to be built before a primary structure on parcels greater than 12,000 square feet.
If adopted, residents could build garages bigger than 1,000 square feet before building their primary structure — like their home — and the construction would comply with the zoning and building codes.
The new definition also allows a garage to include “one bathroom group and laundry facility” and explicitly states that the “garage may not include any space that is considered habitable,” according to to a Community Development memo.
County commissioners voiced their support for this change on Tuesday and thanked Young for his work on these changes.
“I wanted to broaden the abilities for folks to be able to utilize their properties and not have these particular restrictions,” Commissioner Kevin Overbay said. “And now, I think you’ve found a pathway here.”
The proposed changes now go to the planning commission for review and any other recommendations in March or April, according to county spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.
A public hearing will be scheduled after the planning commission reviews the change to the county code.
If the proposed changes follow through, Chelan County would be the only jurisdiction in the area to allow garages to be built on a residential lot before the dwelling, according to a memo provided Tuesday by Young.