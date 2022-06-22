Garn says goodbye to Eastmont

EAST WENATCHEE — When teaching aspiring superintendents through Washington State University's credential program, Garn Christensen tells them to imagine living in the community.
Not as superintendent, as just another resident. In such a taxing job, one that often includes conflict, it’s important to live somewhere where you can imagine yourself recharging your batteries.
“You have to have the right fit for the community and culture,” the outgoing Eastmont superintendent said. “All kinds of people could do the day-to-day job, but how do you find one who matches who you are?”
After a career that includes time as superintendent of three Washington school districts for a total of 24 years and principalships for three schools, Christensen officially retires from Eastmont at the end of the month.
In total, he has spent nearly 40 years in education, beginning as a teacher in Utah.
His 15-year career as superintendent of one district is uncommon, especially in Eastmont, where Christensen was the fifth in six years to hold the title, either temporarily or permanently. Current and former board members said Christensen provided the district with the stability needed during turbulence.
“Garn came to our district during a critical time, as the district’s finances were in crisis and morale was low. He saw us through this difficult time and all the subsequent challenges,” said member Steve Piccirillo in a prepared statement on behalf of the board during the June 13 meeting. The meeting was Christensen’s final. “He was eager to listen, he was thoughtful, he was diplomatic, and he was patient."
Christensen’s time in Eastmont included, among other events and decisions:
- The rebranding of Robert E. Lee Elementary, named after the Confederate general, to Lee Elementary in 2018. The move came after a deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. The board previously declined to discuss the change in 2015, after nine died in a shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
- The passage of a construction levy in 2016. The levy funded the construction of 20 classrooms and four cafeterias.
- The planning of a possible $185 million construction bond, which is likely to go on the November ballot. It would be nearly double the biggest bond ever in the district.
- The pandemic. For roughly two years, schools adapted through health precautions, social distancing, hybrid learning, and vaccine requirements for some staff, among other changes.
- Safety scares, including bomb threats at Eastmont High school in 2012 and a brief lockdown at the high school over reports of a weapon in the school parking lot mere weeks ago.
Christensen said he has worked to be as transparent and honest with the community as possible, which he said is critical to developing trust need in tough times.
“When we open our doors every day, we only exist every day because a community trusts us with their two most valued things,” he said. “Those are the two most precious things that most people have in their lives, are their children and their resources.”
Though he will retire from Eastmont, Christensen said he would spend at least one more year as a professor for Washington State University’s superintendent credential program. He will also continue to write, and said he will periodically describe himself as a technical writer if he doesn't want to tell people he's a superintendent.
Christensen said he will also peruse some case analysis, work he's done in the past which involves looking what impact new laws and procedures will have once implemented.
What education officials had to say
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, is a former Eastmont board member who helped select Christensen as superintendent after a “tumultuous time” for the district. As board president and superintendent, Hawkins and Christensen helped inform the community about the successful 2010 bond proposal.
“I remember Garn and staff along with community and board members attending hundreds of service clubs and other community meetings. It was exhausting,” Hawkins wrote in an email. As we celebrated the bond’s passage, I realized we had successfully turned things around.”
Paul Gordon, who took over as Wenatchee’s superintendent in 2019, said Christensen “has left a significant mark on education in the Valley" while at Eastmont. “He is a thoughtful leader that I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for,” Gordon wrote in an email. “I wish him all the best in his retirement."
Christensen in his own words
The superintendent's office at Eastmont's district office is tucked away in the building's corner. Inside the office, a few motivational signs hang on the walls and papers surround the desk of the longtime educator.
On a gloomy day in early June, with clouds rolling over the foothills off in the distance, Christensen noted he had overseen some of this year’s Eastmont High School graduates' entire 13 years of public education, kindergarten through 12th grade. For some who participated in the district's early learning programs, that's nearly 15 years.
“Hopefully, I provided consistency on safety, consistency in curriculum, consistency on expectations, or at least some level of what is expected,” he said.
Though there’s been frequent discussion on the curriculum in public education, Christensen said schools have often served as a community venue for disagreements.
“If you study supreme court cases, there’s a high percentage of them that come about through conflicts at the school level,” he said.
Christensen said he sees the role of superintendents and school boards to “try and keep this as neutral a place as possible.”
I use the term Switzerland. We don’t want to be seen on this side of the continuum or on the far side of the continuum.”
He said that that role partly includes teaching “really basic core things,” like honesty and hard work.
When asked about school safety, Christensen retrieved a roughly four-inch thick folder from his desk of safety assessments compiled by the U.S. Secret Service for the current school year. The folder and papers, covered in handwritten notes, detail the possible threats schools and district face.
“I think schools have gotten much, much better at safety,” he said.
Beyond the threat assessments, Christensen said relationships are a key in the effort to protect students. Staff members across the district know students and their families, which allows for detecting potential problems.
On the student side, over the last decade, smartphones have become standard for students and social media has grown nearly universal among students nationwide. Christensen said that the increased use of smartphones “has changed education in many ways.”
“I saw students talking more,” he said of the time before the increased popularity. “You walk into a cafeteria today and you see 80%, 90% of the students are interacting through their phones.”
After 38 years, in a career that took him from Ephraim, Utah to East Wenatchee, Christensen continues to see the value of public education.
“I think K-12 education is an amazing gift that we give to our young people in our country,” he said. “Not only do they get writing and reading and mathematics and an overview of our history. But, the extracurricular, and the music, and the art, and the drama, and the choir, and all the sports, you know, basically for free. It’s a pretty amazing gift that we give.”