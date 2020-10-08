WENATCHEE — A leaking gas line led to home evacuations and a street closure Wednesday morning on Madison and Sunburst streets in Wenatchee. The leak started after construction workers struck a gas line while working on a house nearby, said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar.
The leak was ongoing for about two minutes before it was called in just before 9 a.m., she said. Once on the phone, the Rivercom dispatcher told people to leave the immediate area.
Wenatchee police and Fire District 1 quickly arrived and promptly went door-to-door, helping evacuate residents from about five houses, she said. Cascade Natural Gas workers stopped the leaking gas line at 9:25 a.m.